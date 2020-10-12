play
New book about life of princess spy

Noor-Un-Nissa Inayat Khan was a pretty amazing woman.

She was a princess, a musician and then a spy for the Allied forces in World War II.

Born into royalty, she lived in different places across the world before settling in England.

During the Second World War, Noor signed up to help in any way she could.

This led her into the world of international spying.

We caught up with Author Sophia Ahmed to hear about her new book, which tries to piece together Noor-Un-Nissa's life and tell her story.

Check out the video to find out more.

Some footage courtesy of British Pathe.

Newsround Home