play
Watch Newsround

Britain's Got Talent: Who do YOU think should win the 2020 final?

Last updated at 13:19
comments
View Comments

If you cannot see the vote, click here.

More like this

Mary Poppins

Britain's Got Talent Final: Mary Poppins and other West End stars to perform

strictly stars
image

Strictly Come Dancing 2020: First look at the glammed up Strictly celebs

megan-trainor-the-voice-uk.

Meghan Trainor: Pregnant star to skip next season of the Voice UK

Your Comments

Join the conversation

0 comments

Top Stories

The mental health charity young minds are encrouaging people to join in with the Wear Yellow campaign

World Mental Health Day: 'Don't be scared to ask for help'

comments
David Olusoga
play
1:55

'Without stories about slavery, it’s difficult to make sense of our country today'

prince-william

Prince William's prize plan to help protect our planet

comments
7
Newsround Home