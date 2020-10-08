play
Prince William: What is the Earthshot Prize?

The Duke of Cambridge has launched a new competition to try and inspire people to solve "some of the world's greatest environmental challenges".

The aim of Prince William's Earthshot Prize is to recognise ideas and technologies that can safeguard the planet.

Every year until 2030 The judges will give out five prizes of £1 million - so the total prize fund is a huge £50 million!

The money will support environmental and conservation projects agreed with the winners.

