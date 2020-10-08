Sir David Attenborough thinks Western countries need to do more to tackle climate change

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. Sir David Attenborough is the first guest on the podcast

Sir David Attenborough has said that Western countries must do more to tackle climate change and restore the natural world.

In a brand new podcast called What Planet Are We On? Sir David has said that the standard of living in wealthy countries is "going to have to take pause".

Hosted by science, natural history and environmental broadcaster Liz Bonnin, What Planet Are We On? is a brand new BBC Radio 5 Live podcast that will explore climate change issues and solutions, alongside interviews with well-known figures.

Liz Bonnin presents the new podcast: What Planet Are We On?

It the first episode, Attenborough explains: "We are going to have to live more economically than we do - and we can do that. I believe we will do it more happily - not less happily [...] I believe the nations of the world, the ordinary people worldwide, are beginning to realise that greed does not actually lead to joy."

Speaking about the impact of COVID-19, Sir David said he was frustrated by how the pandemic has delayed governments taking action. He says: "It's been a hindrance, we can't pretend otherwise, it's dislocated so many lives, it's totally interrupted continuity of thoughts and arrangements and so on. It's a disaster for all of us."

Future episodes feature actor Idris Elba, who (in next week's episode) talks about climate change and food inequality, and model Lily Cole, who discusses hope and optimism for the future of the planet.

A new episode of What Planet Are We On? will be released every Thursday from October 8 on BBC Sounds.