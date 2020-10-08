Jurgen Klopp: Five years and five defining moments
Jurgen Klopp has been the Liverpool manager for five years. Here are five of his most defining moments as the Reds' manager.
Jurgen Klopp was announced as the new Liverpool manager on this day in 2015. Before that, he had led German side Borussia Dortmund to two Bundesliga titles and was the runner up in the 2012-2013 Champions league.
Getty Images
Klopp was initially portrayed in the media as the 'nearly man' after his Liverpool side were beaten in both the Europa League and Champions League final. Liverpool lost to Sevilla in the 2015-2016 Europa League final and then to Real Madrid in the 2017-2018 Champions League final. However, a year later, his side silenced the critics as Liverpool beat Tottenham Hotspur to lift the Champions League trophy.
Getty Images
Klopp's men followed up their Champions League success by winning the Super Cup on penalties after drawing 2-2 with Chelsea. The Super Cup brings together the winner of the Champions League and the winner of the Europa League.
Getty Images
The success didn't stop there. In December 2019, Klopp took his team to Qatar to take part in the FIFA Club World Cup - a tournament involving the best teams from each continent. Liverpool won the final against Brazilian side, Flamengo, 1-0 after extra time. It was the first time Liverpool have won the trophy.
Getty Images
Liverpool hadn't won a league title for 30 years ahead of the 2019-2020 season. That all changed as Klopp led his team to victory, finishing a massive 19 points ahead of nearest finals, Manchester City. It means he'll always have a place in the hearts of all true Liverpool fans!