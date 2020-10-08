US Vice-Presidential debate: Everything you need to know

As expected, the debate was dominated by questions about the handling of the coronavirus pandemic. Both candidates had to be socially distanced 3.6 metres apart from one another and there was a big sheets of plexiglass in-front of the two desks. Kamala Harris accused Mike Pence and the president, Donald Trump, of deliberately misleading Americans about the danger of the virus, which has killed 200,000 Americans to date. However, when asked whether she'd take a government-backed vaccine she said she would not take a jab promoted by Mr Trump without the say-so of medical professionals. Mr Pence said this stance undermined "public confidence in a vaccine" and was not right.