Girls Takeover: Teen becomes Finland's PM for the day

If you were prime minister for a day, what would you do?

That was the question facing Finnish teen Aava Murto after she got the chance to take the over the country's top job - for one day only.

Finland's prime minister Sanna Marin stepped aside to let the 16-year-old take over the role, as part of a global campaign called "Girls Takeover" run by children's charity Plan International.

It is the fourth year Finland has taken part in the project which allows teenagers from countries from across the globe to step into the shoes of leaders in politics and other sectors for a day.

So what did Aava do during her day in the hot seat?

The teenager, who actively campaigns on climate and human rights issues, didn't get make any new laws.

But Aava instead met different politicians throughout the day to highlight women's rights in technology, as well as sitting down for a one-to-one chat with the prime minister about the issue.

Finland frequently top lists for gender equality and last year Finland came third in the World Economic Forum's Global Gender Gap Report, where the UK was placed 21st.

However, women in Finland remain under-represented in tech jobs.

Giving a speech on Wednesday 7 October ,Aava said: "It is a pleasure to be speaking here before you today - although, in a way, I wish that I did not have to stand here, that campaigns like the Girls' Takeover were no longer necessary.

"However, the truth is that we have not yet achieved gender equality - not anywhere on earth. Although we have accomplished a great lot of good in this area, there is still much work that needs to be done. "

Who is Finland's PM Sanna Marin? Ms Marin became the world's youngest prime minister when she was sworn in last year at the age of 34.

She is Finland's third female prime minister and leads a coalition - when two or more parties join together to make a government - with four other political parties.

All these are led by women, three of whom are under 35.

The swap comes ahead of the UN's Day of the Girl, a day to bring attention to girls' rights and the challenges that they face around the world.

This year's focus is on promoting digital skills and technological opportunities for girls, with Kenya, Peru, Sudan and Vietnam among the countries holding their own swaps.

Speaking ahead of the event, Finland's Prime Minister Marin stressed the importance of ensuring technologies are made "accessible to everyone", saying: "They must not deepen the digital divide between countries or within societies."