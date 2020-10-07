The Voice UK judge Meghan Trainor is having a baby

Getty Images

Singer Meghan Trainor has announced she's having a baby.

The Voice judge, who is married to Spy Kids actor Daryl Sabara, shared a photo on social media saying: "Daryl Sabara and I are so beyond happy and excited to meet this little cutie early next year!"

It will be their first child.



Lots of celebrities have congratulated the couple, including The Voice Kids coach Pixie Lott and The Voice host Emma Willis.

Perrie from Little Mix said: "You just know this little bundle of joy will be the sweetest and coolest with you two as parents!"