The Voice UK judge Meghan Trainor is having a baby

Last updated at 17:18
Getty Images

Singer Meghan Trainor has announced she's having a baby.

The Voice judge, who is married to Spy Kids actor Daryl Sabara, shared a photo on social media saying: "Daryl Sabara and I are so beyond happy and excited to meet this little cutie early next year!"

It will be their first child.

@MeghanTrainor
Meghan shared this photo on social media

Lots of celebrities have congratulated the couple, including The Voice Kids coach Pixie Lott and The Voice host Emma Willis.

Perrie from Little Mix said: "You just know this little bundle of joy will be the sweetest and coolest with you two as parents!"

  • Congrats Meghan! It's such BIG shame you can't return to the UK for the live shows of The Voice UK! But, we all love you, and your songs! Have a good time! And good luck to your team!

  • what!!!! i did not know that

