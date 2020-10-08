World Mental Health Day: 'Don't be scared to ask for help'

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. What is a mental health problem?

On Saturday 10 October, lots of people will be marking World Mental Health Day.

It's a global event designed to raise more awareness about mental health conditions.

Some people have mental health conditions like depression or anxiety, which means they have feelings that won't go away and which start to really affect day-to-day life.

There are two main goals of the event. The first is to educate people about them. The second is to remove feelings of shame, worry or embarrassment about talking about or having them.

This year's focus is on the effects of the coronavirus pandemic on people's mental wellbeing.

The World Health Organisation, which runs the event, is calling on governments around the world to investment money in mental health.

Henry and Emily's story

This year, more than ever, it's really important for people to talk about their feelings during uncertain times in coronavirus lockdown.

This is especially important for kids who have been facing obstacles that they've never had to face before such as with parents being busy, home technology glitching and not being able to visit friends.

Newsround caught up with Henry and Emily from Sussex. They've got some top tips to help people who might be feeling down.

