Britain's Got Talent Final: Mary Poppins and other West End stars to perform

JOHAN PERSSON

If you're a fan of theatre shows like Mary Poppins, The Phantom Of The Opera and Les Miserables then the Britain's Got Talent final has just become even more exciting!

That's because you'll get to see the stars from the West End stage shows performing, as well as the show's 10 finalists.

More than 60 theatre stars will come together to perform some of the most well-known scenes and songs.

With many plays and musicals having been shut since lockdown began in March, this will be the first and perhaps only chance for months that viewers will have to see the actors performing.

Getty Images Les Miserables had been running at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre in London

Who is in the Britain's Got Talent final?

During the show five finalists chosen by the judges after each semi-final will perform, as well as the five acts put through by the public vote across the series.

Already through are variety act Steve Royle, dancing duo Aaron and Jasmine, magician Magical Bones, comedy singer and performer Jon Courtenay, and stand-up comedian Nabil Abdulrashid.

The remaining five acts chosen by the public vote will be revealed during the show.

But unlike previous years, none of the acts will be performing live. Instead all 10 acts will prerecord their performances the night before for safety reasons.

The winner, chosen by a public vote, will be announced live and will recieve a £250,000 prize, as well as a spot on the bill at the Royal Variety Performance.