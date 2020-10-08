'Don't be scared to ask for help if you're sad'

It's World Mental Health day on Saturday 10 September.

This year, more than ever, it's really important for people to talk about their feelings during uncertain times in coronavirus lockdown.

This is especially important for kids who have been facing obstacles that they've never had to face before such as with parents being busy, home technology glitching and not being able to visit friends.

Hayley caught up with Henry and Emily from Sussex.

They've got some top tips to help people who might be feeling down.