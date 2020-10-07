Sir David Attenborough: Western countries key to tackling climate change

Sir David Attenborough has said that Western countries must do more to tackle climate change and restore the natural world.

In a brand new podcast called What Planet Are We On? Sir David has said that the standard of living in wealthy countries is "going to have to take pause".

Hosted by science, natural history and environmental broadcaster Liz Bonnin, What Planet Are We On? is a brand new BBC Radio 5 Live podcast that will explore climate change issues and solutions, alongside interviews with well-known figures.