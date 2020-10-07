Draconid meteor shower: Everything you need to know

Getty Images A time-lapse photo of the Draconids over the sky in Russia

At Newsround we love to keep tabs on what's happening in our skies.

Every October we are graced with two meteor showers - the Draconids in the early part of the month, and the Orionids later on.

In 2020 the Draconid meteor shower takes place between October 2 and 16, but it will peak between Wednesday 7 and Thursday 8 October.

The Draconid meteor shower is on the smaller side but you can still expect to see a few meteors streak across the sky.

So what exactly is it? And what's your best chance of seeing it? Don't worry - Newsround's got you covered.

Getty Images What's Draco got to do with it?!

What are the Draconids?

The Draconoid meteor shower is named after the constellation Draco - meaning the Dragon - just like your favourite Harry Potter baddy Draco Malfoy!

The shower is created by debris left by the tail of comet 21P/Giacobini-Zinner. The meteor enter the atmosphere at about 21km per second or around 47mph.

These small pieces can be as tiny as a grain of sand, but when they burn up in the Earth's atmosphere, they can create bright streaks of light through the night sky - that's what's known as a shooting star.

What's the difference between a meteor an asteroid and a comet? Click here to find out

Earth passes close to the orbit of this comet in early October each year.

While this is normally a more faint meteor shower, experts at the American Meteor Society have suggested this year may be more active.

When to watch?

Getty Images The constellation Draco - the Dragon

Although this is a low key display compared to some of the larger showers later this year, the Draconids can be full of surprises.

In 1933 and 1946 stargazers saw thousands of meteors per hour and hundreds in 2011, according to astronomy experts EarthSky.

Unlike most other meteor showers that are best seen in the morning, the Draconids are actually best seen in the early evening, after the Sun has set.

Tips for watching include finding somewhere with a good, clear view of the stars, and ideally with as few other light sources as possible, such as street lights and lights from homes and buildings.