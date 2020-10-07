Coronavirus: New rules for Scotland to be announced by the First Minister

PA Media

Scotland's first minister is expected to announced new rules aimed at slowing a spread of coronavirus cases.

Nicola Sturgeon has already stressed the new rules will not signal a return to full lockdown, even for a short period of time.

As with the rest of the UK, the number of people testing positive has increased sharply in recent weeks, despite rules in Scotland generally being a bit stricter than in England.

Ms Sturgeon will confirm the new measures in a speech to the Scottish Parliament at around 3:00pm.

What are the rules now?

Getty Images Scottish pupils returned to fulltime schooling in August

Last month, people in Scotland were banned from visiting other homes, and could only meet outdoors in groups of up 6 people from no more than 2 households - not counting under-12s. Restaurants and pubs have to close at 2200..

Ms Sturgeon said on Tuesday 6 October that the rising number of cases meant "additional targeted steps" were now needed if the country was to attempt to bring the virus back under control before winter.

The virus has been spreading in the central belt of Scotland - including Greater Glasgow and Clyde, Lanarkshire, Lothian, Forth Valley and Ayrshire and Arran.

The rise in some of these areas was in part due to the virus spreading in university students.