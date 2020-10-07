play
The rare orange lobster who was saved by a fishmonger

Last updated at 11:00
Check out this incredibly rare lobster's bright colours!

This lucky lobster was saved from becoming somebody's dinner, and has been donated to an aquarium!

The Canadian lobster was shipped across the Atlantic sea to Neve Fishmongers, in Lancashire, where it was destined to be sold.

However, fishmonger Steve Atkinson spotted that there was something pretty special about this lobster...

Usually this type of lobster is dark brown and speckled in colour, however, the lobster Steve found was bright orange!

Did you know, some lobsters can live to be 100 years old!

Steve contacted his local aquarium who told him that the lobster was "extremely rare".

"It really is something very special." said Scott Blacker, who works at Sea Life Blackpool, "Its striking and extremely unusual orange colour is actually only found in one in 30 million Canadian lobster".

The lobster has now been donated to the aquarium where he will be "on permanent display to the public in one of our main tanks and we will, of course, be ensuring it has a forever caring and loving home." said Scott.

