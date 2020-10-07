A new painting of Queen Victoria's goddaughter Sarah Bonetta goes on show

PA Media/ENglish Heritage

A new painting of Queen Victoria's goddaughter, Sarah Forbes Bonetta is going on display.

Her portrait is part of a project by English Heritage, to commission and display paintings of black people whose stories it says have been previously "overlooked".

Sarah was a princess from Nigeria who was orphaned and was sold into slavery when she was just five years old, and was later introduced to Queen Victoria, who became her godmother.

Painted by Hannah Uzor, Sarah's portrait will be displayed in Osborne House, on the Isle of Wight, throughout Black History Month.

Who was Sarah Forbes Bonetta?

Historians think Sarah's birth name was Omoba Aina, and she born a princess from a West African community called the Yoruba tribe in 1843.

In 1848 her parents were killed after being captured by Gezo, the king of Dahomey, and Omoba Aina was sold as a slave when she was just five years old.

Two years later British naval captain Frederick Forbes arrived in Dahomey and requested Omba Aina as a diplomatic gift for Queen Victoria.

When she arrived in the UK, Omba Aina was given the name Sarah Forbes Bonetta, after Frederick's name and the ship 'Bonetta' which was used to take her to England.

Sarah was introduced to Queen Victoria who described her as "sharp and intelligent".

The new painting was based on this photo of Sarah in a wedding gown, taken by French photographer Camille Silvy

The Queen met with her several times, including at her seaside home Osborne House, on the Isle of Wight.

Records show that Queen Victoria cared about Sarah a great deal, and ended up becoming her godmother, paying for her education and finding people to look after her.

Bonetta later moved to Brighton where she married a rich, Sierra Leone-born merchant, James Davies.

Their wedding was of great national and international interest, and people lined the streets to catch sight of the couple and the wealthy guests.

Sarah had a daughter, who she named Victoria, after the Queen, and when Sarah died from tuberculosis in 1880, Queen Victoria also became young Victoria's godmother.

Who is the artist?

Hannah Uzor painted Sarah's picture

Sarah's portrait was painted by artist Hannah Uzor.

Hannah said she was drawn to Sarah's story because of similarities with her own family and children.

"Through my art, I'm interested in exploring those forgotten black people in British history, people such as Sarah," said Hannah. "What I find interesting about Sarah is that she challenges our assumptions about the status of black women in Victorian Britain."

"To see Sarah return to Osborne, her godmother's home, is very satisfying and I hope my portrait will mean more people discover her story." said Hannah.

Artist Hannah Uzor posing with Sarah's painting.

A spokesperson for English Heritage said: "Black history is part of English history and, while we know we have more to do, English Heritage is committed to telling the story of England in full.

"There are a number of black figures from the past who have played significant roles at some of the historic sites in our care but their stories are not very well known.

"Starting with Sarah, our portraits project is one way we're bringing these stories to life and sharing them with our visitors."

Some of the other figures who are also having their stories told will be James Chappell, a 17th-century servant at Kirby Hall in Northamptonshire who saved the life of the hall's owner from a fire.

As well as ancient Rome's African-born emperor Septimus Severus who helped to strengthen Hadrian's Wall.