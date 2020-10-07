Coronavirus: Stricter rules announced for central Scotland

Press Association Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon announced the rule changes

Tougher rules have been announced across Scotland to try and stop the number of coronavirus cases going up.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has said that they don't mean a return to lockdown or that people should stay at home.

She added that schools won't close apart from for the October holidays.

Why are there tougher rules?

The aim of the rules is to try and stop the spread of coronavirus.

For the first time, Scotland has now recorded more than 1,000 new cases in 24 hours.

Nicola Sturgeon says these measures are designed to reduce the need for another full lockdown, like in March.

Ms Sturgeon says the number of new cases is growing by about 7% each day, and is particularly affecting the 'central belt' of Scotland, which includes big cities like Glasgow, as well as areas including Lanarkshire, Ayrshire, Arran and the Forth Valley.

What are the new rules?

Under the new rules, cafes and restaurants in Scotland will only be allowed to serve food inside between 6am and 6pm, although food can be served outside until 10pm.

There will also be even stricter measures in five regions in the 'central belt' of Scotland.

They will affect over 3 million people living in the Greater Glasgow and Clyde, Lanarkshire, Forth Valley, Lothian and Ayrshire and Arran health board areas.

In these places - including big cities Glasgow and Edinburgh - restaurants and cafes will be closed for 16 days from this Friday.

Some venues, including indoor bowling alleys, will also have to shut for two weeks under the "temporary" restrictions which begin on 10 October.

Indoor bowling alleys in the 'central belt' of Scotland will have to close for two weeks under the new rules

Children under 18 will still be allowed to continue playing sports and doing activities outdoors, but contact sports for adults will be suspended for the next two weeks - apart from for professional sports teams.

Nicola Sturgeon has asked those living in those five areas to avoid public transport for the next two weeks, unless "absolutely necessary" or for travelling to school or work.

But she did say that half-term holidays don't need to be cancelled.

Although people living in the 'central belt' of the country are being encouraged not to travel outside their local area if they don't have to.

The first minster also called on people to stick to the rules banning them from visiting someone else in their home.

She said: "After seven long months it is harder than it has ever been but it is essential...all the hard sacrifices we are making will hasten the brighter days that do lie ahead.

"Let's do all we can to help each other through it. Let's stick together."