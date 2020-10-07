What does it feel like when your football club closes down?

Getty Images

Football headlines are usually dominated by Premier League clubs and lower league clubs are often forgotten about.

It is becoming more common for lower league clubs to end up in difficult financial situations and debt that the clubs then cannot afford to pay off.

Many experts feel that coronavirus and the lack of fans at games, will only make the situation worse and fans of many small clubs could find their teams facing big financial problems.

So what's it like when your club just stops playing? Martin went to speak to some young fans to find out.

Bury and Macclesfield

Bury FC was expelled from League One in August 2019 after managing to gain promotion to the league the season before.

Despite the success in promotion, Bury FC - nicknamed 'The Shakers' - were in a lot of debt which means the club owed lots of money to people. They struggled to pay the debts which resulted in them being expelled from the English Football League football.

Bury fans left without a club to support decided to set up a new club Bury AFC who now play in the North West Counties Football League which is the tenth tier of the English football league system.

Macclesfield Town FC have also recently been expelled from the National League after being wound up by the High Court.

That means the club was forced to shut down in order to pay their debts.

Macclesfield Town also known as the 'Silkmen' were in debt of more than £500,000.