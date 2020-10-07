What does it feel like when your football club closes down?
Football headlines are usually dominated by Premier League clubs and lower league clubs are often forgotten about.
It is becoming more common for lower league clubs to end up in difficult financial situations and often debt that the clubs then cannot afford to pay off. In many cases coronavirus - and a lack of fans at games - is making the situation worse.
Martin caught up with fans from Bury and Macclesfield to and how they were feeling about the situation.