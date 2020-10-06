Arsenal player Ozil offers to pay to keep mascot

Twitter/Ozil

It had been announced that Gunnersaurus - Arsenal's football team mascot - was set to leave the club after 27 years, but fans are hoping that might not now be the case.

One of the team's players Mesut Ozil has stepped in and offered to pay the salary for Jerry Quy - the man who plays the role of the green dino.

In a social media post, Ozil said he was "sad" to hear the news about the club's "famous and loyal mascot".

He added: "As such, I'm offering to reimburse @Arsenal with the full salary of our big green guy as long as I will be an Arsenal player..."

Ex-Germany international Ozil has been with the Gunners since 2013, with his contract set to expire at the end of the season.

He is paid a reported £350,000 a week, although he has not played so far in 2020-21.

Getty Images Ozil and Gunnersaurus have met many times - here they are before a Champions League game in 2016

Jerry Quy has played the role of Gunnersaurus for the past 27 years but was one of 55 people made redundant at the club in August.

One of the reasons given for Gunnersaurus leaving was because, with fans not currently allowed in stadiums to watch games, the role is no longer seen as necessary.

No fans have been able to attend a Premier League game since March because of the pandemic.

The club has also looked at other ways to save money with the Gunners' first-team players and head coach agreeing to a pay cut in April.

Arsenal hasn't commented yet on Ozil's offer.