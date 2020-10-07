play
Autumn: Send in your photos

This autumn is set to look "spectacular" when the tree leaves change colour.

There's also the harvest festival, pumpkin picking and Bonfire Night.

So, we want to see how you've been spending the season so far - send us your pictures.

Maybe you've been going for leafy walks in the park, collecting conkers, growing pumpkins or simply getting wrapped up in your favourite hat and scarf!

Whatever you've been up to, we'd love to see your photos. Send them in using the links below.

  • Don't sendPersonal details
  • Don't sendStuff with other people
  • Don't sendAnything naughty
  • Don't sendStuff we didn't ask for
