Dimming Dyslexia: How kids invented an app to help

Dyslexia is a common condition which can make make reading and writing a bit more challenging for some of us.

Dorothy, Sonia and Justine from London created an app called Dimming Dyslexia which helps by translating school texts into more easily readable formats.

The friends entered the the BT Young Pioneer competition and having won they will now get support from experts, as well as £10,000 of funding to help take their invention to the next level.

Have a watch to find out more.