Roald Dahl's The Witches: Everything we know about the new film

Last updated at 08:19
anne-hathaway-the-witchesWarner Brothers Studios
Princess Diaries star Anne Hathaway will star in the new film

The teaser trailer for the latest film version of The Witches has landed.

The film - based on the Roald Dahl book - is due to be released later this month.

The cast includes some very familiar faces with Anne Hathaway - from the Princess Dairies - as the Grand High Witch.

Here's what we know about the film so far.

the witches book coverPenguin
It's based on the book 'The Witches'

The witches was written by Roald Dahl in 1983.

It has already been made into a film in 1990 so this new one is a remake.

The story follows a young boy and his friend as they discover a coven of witches and their plan to get rid of all children!

It's going to be a mix of spooky and fun!
Anne Hathaway will be the main witchWarner Brothers Studios

Released just in time for Halloween this new adaptation will be as equally funny as it is a little spooky.

The whole plot is about a coven of witches turning children into mice - which is pretty spooky in itself!

It's more focused on the book than the 1990 version was
octavia-smith-as-grandmotherWarner Brothers Studios
Octavia Smith will play the boys' grandmother

The 1990 version was 'based' on the books plot.

This new one will be closer to the actual book and include more of the story!

It has a star studded cast
the-witches-posterWarner Brothers Studios

Anne Hathaway will be 'The Grand High Witch' - quite the role reversal from the white queen in Alice in Wonderland.

Octavia Spencer plays the grandmother - you'll recognise her voice from Zootropolis.

Will you be watching? Let us know what you're looking forward to about the new film in the comments below.

