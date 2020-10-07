Plastic pollution: 14 million tonnes of microplastic on ocean floor

Getty Images

There are 14 million tonnes of microplastics on the ocean floor around the world, say scientists.

It's believed to be the first time an estimate's been made of how much tiny plastic there is deep at the bottom of our oceans.

Scientists from CSIRO, Australia's government science agency, used a robotic submarine to take samples of the ocean floor about 300km away from Australia.

Then by seeing how much microplastic was in these samples, they estimated how much there would be in the ocean floors all around the world.

What are microplastics? Microplastics are small pieces of plastic 5mm wide or less, that mostly come from larger plastic items breaking apart into smaller pieces. Microplastics can be harmful to sealife.

CSIRO Samples from the ocean floor were collected by robotic submarines

As microplastic pieces are so small, 14 million tonnes can contain billions of tiny individual particles.

The scientist from CSIRO found that the amount of microplastic pieces on the ocean floor was generally higher in areas where there was also more floating rubbish in the water above.

CSIRO Here's a bit of the ocean floor that the scientist studied

But while 14 million tonnes may seem really big, Dr Denise Hardesty, one of the scientist doing the research, said it was actually small compared to the amount of plastics that's believed to be entering the oceans each year.

She also said much more is being trapped on land than at sea.