Britain's Got Talent: Amanda Holden says public-vote finalist will be an 'amazing surprise'

She's a singer, presenter, actress and judge, but even Amanda Holden is excited about the final of Britain's Got Talent.

The final of the series takes place on Saturday 10 October.

Amanda has been speaking to the BBC about filming BGT, performing in front of the judges and why she's even started laughing at Ant and Dec's jokes!

Here's what we learned, and don't forget to let us know if you'll be watching by joining in with our vote.

Britain's Got Talent The judges have been joined by a virtual audience for the semi-finals

Tell us about the final!

There's an usual format to the final this year on BGT.

Each week of the semi-finals the judges have chosen their favourite act to put through, but then it's the audience who get to choose who they would like to see go though from the rest of the best.

And who they will be has remained top secret, even from Amanda!

She said: "I'm excited - we know who we've put through but we haven't been told who the public voted through, so it'll be an amazing surprise to see who got the public votes."

What's it been like filming BGT this year?

Ant and Dec/Instagram Ant and Dec have been missing Chief Judge Simon Cowell who hasn't been part of the panel for the semi-finals

It's been a very strange year on BGT as there was a long delay between the auditions and the semi-finals due to coronavirus restrictions.

Chief Judge Simon Cowell hasn't been part of the shows and the semis also had to be filmed without a studio audience.

Amanda says she's pleased people still want to spend Saturday night with them.

"Luckily our audience has held," she said.

"BGT brings a bit of normality to Saturday night. That's what we've craved sitting down on a Saturday and feeling like everything is all right with the world, As a show it's always been full of humour and self-deprecation which reflects us as a nation, I think," she added.

ITV Amanda even performed herself in front of the BGT judges

She admitted filming the show has been "brilliant but odd" and that it's been tough on acts like comedians and singers who are used to having an audience respond to them.

"We do our best for our lovely auditionees but it's definitely a different vibe in the studio."

Because of the lack of audience Amanda says the judges have been clapping, cheering and laughing more - including for Ant and Dec!

"Ant and Dec said we've been their best audience ever! Usually we never listen to them - we normally chat away to each other when they are on and pay no attention."

Dymond/Thames/Syco/Shutterstock Ashley Banjo (left) said: "Racism is very real. I knew it before, and I definitely know it now."

One of the biggest talking points of the series so far has been Diversity's performance of a special tribute to the Black Lives Matter movement - as part of a dance reflecting everything that's happened this year.

The performance generated hundreds of complaints but Ofcom - the group that supervises standards in what is broadcast - rejected the complaints.

Amanda says it was an important moment: "It started a huge conversation and I'm delighted that as judges and as a show we stood side by side with the decision to show it.

"It's a great place for people to start talking about very important things. I felt proud we popped that onto BGT - Ashley and Diversity did brilliantly."