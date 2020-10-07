Warm weather this year means autumn leaves could be extra special

Getty Images Autumn is a great time to put on your wellies and get outdoors

The National Trust say this year a "spectacular" natural display of autumn colours could be on the way.

That's because the recent warm weather, coming after six months with lots of sunshine, means trees should put on a great display of colour as their leaves turn from green to red to orange.

Many of the leaves seem to have held on despite recent heavy rain and strong winds but it's hoped that no further big storms will come that could have a negative impact.

For the particularly pretty leaf scenes to happen, there needs to be no intense storms or rainfall, the National Trust added.

Why do these autumn conditions result in pretty leaf colours? Experts say a very dry spring, and 'classic' summer weather gave most trees a good chance of keeping their leaves on until the colour starts to develop as temperatures drop.

This is because the levels of sunlight increased the sugar content of leaves, which results in a variety of colours including reds, oranges, browns and golds as the green chlorophyll breaks down.

When will the leaves start to fall from the trees?

National Trust plant specialist Simon Toomer says it mainly affected by days getting shorter, which is the main trigger for trees shutting down for the winter and shedding their leaves,

He said weather conditions throughout the summer and early autumn also impact the rate of leaf loss and intensity of colour.

When the colours of the leaves change, also depends on where in the world the species of tree is originally from.

Simon says autumn begins in the forests of the northern hemisphere and progresses southwards to the warmer regions, so gardens and woodlands in northern areas are a week or two ahead of those further south.

He said: "This variety of species ensures a long and very colourful display and this year, with favourable weather conditions, the show should be spectacular."