'Climate change isn't just about the planet it's about the people on the planet'
Richard Curtis, film director and founder of Comic Relief has praised children for helping to protect the planet by raising the issue of the plastic red nose.
A class of school children wrote to comic relief complaining that the red nose wasn't environmentally friendly and to ask for more to be done.
Comic Relief listened and now the noses are plastic free!
De'Graft spoke to Richard on Newsround about why climate change matters to the charity.