Comic Relief: How kids got the charity to change its plastic red nose

Funny red noses have been a big part of Comic Relief for many years, but they've gotten a bit of a makeover ahead of next year's event.

The charity has raised over a billion pounds for good causes with more than £70 million from red noses alone.

But the noses have also came in for some criticism - for being made of single-use plastic,.

However, after a campaign led by children, the charity has decided to ditch the plastic and has introduced an environmentally-friendly red nose for 2021.

PA Media There are 10 new red noses which represent the outdoors

The anti-plastic campaign was started by a school in Cornwall and caught the eye of Comic Relief founder Richard Curtis.

The pupils from Four Lanes End primary in Cornwall got in touch with the charity to ask them to use more sustainable materials - and they have!

How is the new nose different?

There are 10 different designs for next year's noses which represent the outdoors, including a ladybird and a fox.

The new noses are made from a by-product of sugarcane and every part is biodegradable, which means it can break down.

"Everyone should be involved in the climate battle, it's the key issue of our time," Richard said about the need for the change.

The noses will be released in time for the charity's next telethon in the spring.

What was the problem with the old one?

The previous Comic Relief red noses were made from plastic which is damaging for the environment.

Reuters Lots of plastic ends up in the world's oceans

It's because plastic isn't able to break down in the same way that food or paper can. Lots of plastic eventually ends up in the world's oceans which can be very harmful to sea life.

Another issue with plastic is that not every type can be recycled. Again, this can cause damage to the world around us.

What do you think of the new noses? Let us know in the comments!