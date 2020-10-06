Trump coronavirus: President leaves hospital and returns to White House

Reuters Trump left the hospital on Monday evening but is still being treated for cortonavirus

US President Trump has left the hospital where he was being treated for coronavirus, and has returned to the White House, where he will continue his treatment.

Trump took off his facemask as he stood on the White House balcony and gave a thumbs up.

In a post online he said he was: "Feeling really good!" and "Don't be afraid of Covid. Don't let it dominate your life."

But the president's actions have been criticised because, according to US public health guidelines, Mr Trump should remain in isolation for up to 10 days after symptoms first appear.

Dr David Nace of the University of Pittsburgh Medical Centre said Covid-19 was still a "complete threat".

The US has had 7.4 million cases of Covid-19, and 210,000 deaths - the highest in the world.

Reuters Trump took a helicopter from the hospital to the White House

The president spent three nights at the Walter Reed Military Medical Center just outside of Washington DC, where he received a mixture of different treatments including extra oxygen and steroids.

There have been concerns about him potentially downplaying the seriousness of his condition.

After returning to the White House by helicopter, Trump recorded a video message, urging people to go back to work.

"You're going to beat it [coronavirus]," he said. "We have the best medical equipment, we have the best medicines, all developed recently."

"We're going to be out front. As your leader, I had to do that. I knew there's danger to it, but I had to do it. I stood out front, and led."

What have his doctors said?

EPA Trump removed his mask and gave a thumbs up as he returned from the hospital

Mr Trump "may not entirely be out of the woods yet" according to White House physician Navy Cdr Sean Conley.

However, he did say that "he'll be surrounded by world-class medical care 24/7" and that they "support his safe return home."

The president's wife Melania is still recovering from coronavirus and is self-isolating at the White House.

What about the election?

Getty Images Joe Biden will take on the current US president Donald Trump in this year's election

The US election takes place next month, where the country will vote for who they want to lead the country.

President Trump tweeted that he "will be back on the Campaign Trail soon!!!"

However, when asked about whether Mr Trump was safe to travel for campaign events, Dr Conley said: "We'll see."

President Trump's challenger, Joe Biden said he was "glad" the president appeared to be "coming along pretty well".

But he then criticised Mr Trump, saying: "Anybody who contracts the virus by essentially saying masks don't matter, social distancing doesn't matter, I think is responsible for what happens to them."