Black History Month: What are YOU doing to mark it?

October is Black History Month which is a time to celebrate the contribution black people have made to the history of the UK.

From finding out more about influential black men and women, to how the slave trade has shaped cities in the UK, there is lots to learn and discuss.

Many of you may have been learning more about black history at school. We want to know if you are doing anything to mark it.

Schools getting involved

Some schools have already been in touch to tell us what pupils there have been doing, including class discussions, poetry and songs.

Getty Images What have you learnt in class as part of Black History Month?

"As a school we love performing arts and have put together a song to a poem written by Professor Laura Serrano called You called...We Came. This song celebrates the contribution that the Windrush generation gave to help build the NHS."

St Antony's Catholic Primary School

"Our Year Fives have been 'creating hopes' and 'statements of commitment' around the Black Lives Matter movement and current world affairs."

Essa Primary Academy

"The year seven students have decided they want to perform a dance in celebration of Black History Month."

The Sydney Russell School

What are you doing?

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. WATCH: We want to know what you're doing to mark Black History Month - here's a guide on how to send your videos in to Newsround!

We want to hear from you; what have you been doing to mark Black History Month?

Maybe you've learnt about someone you didn't know about before in school, or perhaps you've written a poem or drawn a picture.

What do you think about Black History Month and why is it important to you?

You can upload a video message using this link or add a comment below.

A parent can also help you upload your video here.

If you can't see the links to send your videos, try here.