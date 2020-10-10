World Mental Health Day 2020: How can we make mental health better for everyone?

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. How can we make mental health better for everyone?

Today is World Mental Health Day and this year's theme is all about how we can make mental health better for everyone.

It's an opportunity for people to think about what they do to look out for others, as well as themselves when it comes to issues surrounding mental health.

This could mean checking in on friends or family who you suspect may be having a tough time, talking about mental health issues more freely and openly, or being a good listener when it comes to those you care about.

"Everyone has mental health and we all need to know how to stay well, and how to get help if we're struggling," says Helen Bohan who is the project manager for the Peer Education Project at the Mental Health Foundation.

Getty Images If you are struggling with your mental health, you should tell a trusted adult

"People might need more help for all kinds of reasons, depending on what has happened to them in their life. For example, when difficult things happen to someone such as being bullied, getting a serious illness, or their parents splitting up, this will often affect their mental health and they will need extra kindness and support to help heal the pain they feel.

"You might need help at different stages in life too - children, adults and older people all have mental health and need help sometimes."

What is a mental health problem?

So if you're struggling with your mental health, or you know someone else who is, what can you do? The most important thing is to make sure this information is shared with a responsible and trusted adult.

There are a number of other handy tips and tricks you can try out if there are times when you're not feeling too great, and you can suggest these to friends and family too:

• Make sure you're getting enough sleep.

• Spend time outdoors.

• Plan something to look forward to like reading a new book, baking something tasty, or taking part in a sport you love.

Getty Images Spending time outdoors can have a positive impact on your mental health

• Make sure your diet is healthy and balanced, which includes having the odd treat here and there too.

• Help others as giving back can actually help make us feel good.

• Take part in a physical activity - this can include things like walking, dancing, cycling and even a game of hide and seek or tag!

• Spend time with supportive people - these could be friends, family members or people at school and even if you aren't able to meet in person, online hangouts can be just as beneficial.

