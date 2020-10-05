Medieval poo provides clue for healthy guts

BBC/Emojipedia

Scientists can learn a lot about staying healthy thanks to the bacteria found in medieval poo.

Researchers have been studying the poo found in 15th century toilets in Latvia and Israel.

They believe the findings could help in understanding more about the health of the gut microbes in present-day humans, knowing how food and diet affects our bodies.

Your gut is a full of trillions of bacteria fungi and other microbes, called a microbiome. It plays a really important role in your health and helps control digestion and the microbes are good for things like your immune system.

"If we are to determine what constitutes a healthy microbiome for modern people, we should start looking at the microbiomes of our ancestors who lived before fast-food," said one of the researchers, Dr Piers Mitchell from Cambridge University.

Using the samples from several toilets found in Riga, the capital of Latvia, and Jerusalem, the capital of Israel, scientists had a bigger sample to study and a better idea of the kind of things people ate 500 years ago.

Oops you can't see this activity! To enjoy Newsround at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on.

If you cannot see the interactive activity on this page, click here.

To make sure the samples they were analysing were indeed poo that came from medieval bottoms, the scientists had to work out the kind of microbes that form in the gut compared to those normally found in soil.

Once they had done that, the team collected bacteria known to live in the intestines of modern humans and compared the two along with the DNA of organisms found in the guts of human populations that rely on hunting to eat.

Although there were some similarities between the three, Susanna Sabin, who co-led the study said the 15th century poo was pretty unique:

"We don't know of a modern source that harbours the microbial content we see here."

The researchers say further studies will be needed at other archaeological sites and time periods to fully understand how the microbiome changed in human groups over time.

The work could result in a better understanding of what causes some illness, allergies, and obesity.