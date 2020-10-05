play
Why people are worried about President Donald Trump and coronavirus?

The president has been in hospital since Friday, after he announced hours earlier that he had tested positive for the virus.

He is said to be "doing very well" and has sent out a video to say he was keen to get back to work "making America great again".

President Trump's diagnosis has disrupted his election campaign, with the election due to be held on 3 November.

Some doctors have said they think that Donald Trump could leave hospital as early as Monday, but others are more concerned about his health.

He's been criticised for the way he's handled the crisis and for not fully supporting measures like wearing face coverings and social distancing rules.

