play
Watch Newsround

Exploding supernova captured on camera

Nasa has captured an exploding supernova on camera.

The supernova called SN 2018gv is located around 70 million light-years away from Earth, in the spiral galaxy NGC 2525.

A supernova is a pretty spectacular cosmic event, which happens when a star reaches the end of its life cycle and collapses in on itself.

This causes an incredibly powerful explosion which can send shockwaves across the galaxy, and can even create black holes.

According to Nasa, supernova SN 2018gv unleashed a surge of energy that was five billion suns brighter than our Sun. That's pretty bright!

The scientists were able to record the exploding star using the Hubble Space Telescope.

(Video from: NASA, ESA, J. DePasquale (STScI), M. Kornmesser and M. Zamani (ESA/Hubble), A. Riess (STScI/JHU) and the SH0ES team, and the Digitized Sky Survey)

Watch more videos

Video

Exploding supernova captured on camera

Video

Your messages on World Teachers' Day

Video

Wales lockdown: 'I can’t wait to play football with my friends'

Video

Happy News: This week's stories that will make you smile

Video

Strange News

Video

Black History Month 2020: How slavery shaped Bristol

Video

Captain Sir Tom Moore talks about his new book

Video

Wonderful wordsmiths throughout history

Video

Blind footballer receives special gift from Messi

Video

The race for the White House explained

Video

David Attenborough answers kids' questions

Video

What's it like going back to school when you are partially sighted?

Video

What is 'repeat dressing' and how can it help the planet?

Video

Meet BGT semi-finalist Sirine

Video

Face masks make me feel 'sad and lonely'

Video

Advice for communicating with deaf people while wearing a face mask

Video

'Be inspired by everything!'

Video

Meet the 10-year-old rock star champion!

Top Stories

childen-walking-into-school

What do you love about walking to school?

comments
Red nose day.
play
1:16

Comic Relief ditch plastic red noses thanks to school campaign

instagram-logo.

Happy 10th birthday Instagram!

comments
Newsround Home