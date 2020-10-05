Premier League: A record-breaking weekend for Spurs, Aston Villa... and the losing teams!

Getty Images It was a good trip to his old club for Spurs boss Jose Mourinho...

You've probably heard by now that Sunday's Premier League games were a little crazy...

First, Tottenham Hotspur thrashed Manchester United 6-1 at Old Trafford after two goals each from Son Heung-min and Harry Kane, and Tanguy Ndombele and Serge Aurier also scoring.

It was United's joint heaviest defeat in the Premier League.

Aston Villa beat champions Liverpool 7-2, as new signing Ollie Watkins scored his first Premier League goal - then netted another two to make a hat-trick!

Getty Images Ollie Watkins (right) scored his first, second and third Premier League goals!

Captain Jack Grealish, John McGinn and Ross Barkley also hit the back of the net.

This is a change of fortune for Aston Villa as they narrowly escaped relegation on the final day of last season. They have now overtaken Liverpool in the table, with their best start in 58 years.

It was Liverpool's biggest defeat in 57 years, plus the first time in Premier League history that a reigning champion conceded seven goals in a single match. Mo Salah scored both of their only two goals.

Getty Images No reigning Premier League champions in history have conceded seven goals in a single match before Liverpool did on Sunday

Here are some cracking stats from the weekend...

Sunday was the first time Liverpool have conceded seven goals since 1963 - that's before England won the World Cup, before Neil Armstrong walked on the moon and before 57-year-old Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp was even born!

It's also only Liverpool's fourth Premier League defeat since 3 January 2019. Wow.

There was one positive stat for Liverpool, though. Mohamed Salah has now scored against 25 of the 26 sides he has appeared against in the Premier League for Liverpool. That's 96% - the best ratio of any player in the Premier League for Liverpool.

Getty Images Mo Salah scored both goals for Liverpool against Villa

What about Man United?

United have only conceded six goals in a Premier League game three times ever. Once in 1966 versus Southampton, against rivals Man City back in October 2011 and the third time was on Sunday.

And it was the first time in history that both Liverpool and Man United conceded six or more goals on the same day.

There was major drama too, as United's Anthony Martial was sent off for dragging his hand across Spurs midfielder Erik Lamela's face in reaction to an elbow in his neck from Lamela first.

Getty Images United played with 10 men after Martial was sent off

What did the managers say?

"We have contributed a lot to our own downfall," said Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who played for the club before becoming manager.

"It is the worst day of my career as Manchester United manager and the worst day for all of them as United players. It is not the worst day in Manchester United history, we have bounced back before."

Getty Images Jose Mourinho (right) managed Mancester United from 2016, before being sacked in 2018, when Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (left) took over

Jose Mourinho, though, was as pleased as you'd expect to beat his old team, saying: "to win 6-1 against Manchester United at Old Trafford is an honour for all of us, considering the dimension of Manchester United and Old Trafford.

"The target, objective is every match we go to win. I told the players in the last couple of days 1000 times a good result at Old Trafford is to win."

Getty Images We're not used to seeing Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp looking this sad...

"You have to say that Villa did very well," Klopp told BBC Sport. "They were very physical, very smart and very direct, we were not.

Aston Villa boss Dean Smith told BBC Sport "the performance was outstanding from start to finish. We created an awful lot of chances against an exceptional defence and team. We had to work very hard."

Getty Images Heung-Min Son scored four goals during the Premier League match between Southampton and Spurs in September

Are more goals being scored in the new season?

Something strange is happening in the Premier League this season...

A lot of goals have been scored so far - 144 in 38 games to be precise.

That's an average of 3.79 per game, which makes it the highest goals per game ratio in an English top-flight season since 1930/31. That's 90 years ago!

Getty Images There were lots of celebrations at Villa Park

And it looks like more records could probably be broken. The Premier League seasons with the most penalties were 2009/10 and 2016/17. They both had 106 penalties... This season, we're already on 25 after just four matches!

Getty Images Paul Pogba was not happy about the penalty awarded to Spurs

The two main factors that are different this season are that there are no fans, and of course, there was no pre-season. Could these these things be having an effect on all the scores?

Everyone will have a bit of a break from the Premier League this week as England have three internationals in seven days at Wembley, playing Wales in a friendly on 8 October, then Belgium on 11 October in the UEFA Nationals League and finally another Nationals League match against Denmark on 14 October.

Why do you think there are so many goals in the Premier League this season? Let us know in the comments...