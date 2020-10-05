Storm Alex: How is it affecting the UK and Europe?

PA Media Members of the Coastguard have been sent out to help in Dorset

In parts of the UK, more than a month's worth of rain fell at the weekend after Storm Alex continued to spread across the UK.

Flood warnings were issued, with gale-force winds reaching 61mph.

In Abergwyngregyn in Wales, river banks have burst and roads were closed and more than a month's worth of rain fell across eastern Scotland over the last couple of days.

Getty Images The Met Office have issued warnings not seen since March

Storm Alex has also caused floods and landslides in south-east France and north-west Italy.

The French Prime Minister Jean Castex has sent the army and released emergency funds to tackle the floods.

AFP The damage from Storm Alex in Saint-Martin-Vesubie, in the Alpes-Maritimes of south-eastern France

More than 450mm of rain fell in some areas of France over 24 hours - that's the equivalent of nearly four months of rain that normally falls at this time of year.

The southern Alps region has been badly hit and some villages are cut off because roads are inaccessible.

AFP This road in a village in the Alps was partially washed away during the storm

In Italy, 630mm of rain fell in 24 hours, an amount which the president of one region said was "unheard of since 1954".

Hundreds of aid workers have been sent out to help rescue people in the cut-off villages.

The city of Venice, which had severe winds in August, was protected by a new flood barrier system that was recently declared fully operational.

EPA Venice has a newly built flooding system

