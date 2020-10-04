Will you miss trick or treating this Halloween?

Halloween is going to be a bit different this year due to coronavirus restrictions in place across the country.
Trick or treating won't be possible in some areas under local lockdown where people are banned from mixing with other households.
And in other areas not affected by local lockdown measures, groups of only six will be able to do it. But the government hasn't been clear whether the person who opens the door would be included in this.
The Department for Health and Social Care said that even in places not under local lockdown trick or treating can "involve handing items from other households, when it may not be easy to wash hands".
Will you be trick or treating? Do you still want to? Let us know in the comments below.
And take part in this vote to tell us if you will miss doing it this Halloween.
If you can't see this vote, click here.
Milliebear
crazycola
Cupcake_EatYum
🧁ILoveCupcakes🧁
SuperDogLover
Make a paper pumpkin and put it in you window in your house where other people can see when they walk by.🎃
🍬🍬Then if someone goes on a walk they can spot the pumpkins and for everyone they spot there parent can give them a sweet.🍬🍬
👻👻👻👻That means you get a sweet like you would Tric or Treating but it will be safer!👻👻👻👻
🥰Please tell thos to people you know or try do it yourself because then we might be able to save Holloween Trik or Treating!!!!🥰
Please don't remove this comment as I dint mean to advertise.
LilacWaterPanda