Will you miss trick or treating this Halloween?

Halloween is going to be a bit different this year due to coronavirus restrictions in place across the country.

Trick or treating won't be possible in some areas under local lockdown where people are banned from mixing with other households.

And in other areas not affected by local lockdown measures, groups of only six will be able to do it. But the government hasn't been clear whether the person who opens the door would be included in this.

The Department for Health and Social Care said that even in places not under local lockdown trick or treating can "involve handing items from other households, when it may not be easy to wash hands".

