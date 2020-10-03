play
Send in your mini marathon videos!

Last updated at 10:05
The Mini London Marathon is taking place between Monday 28 September and  Friday 9 October.

The challenge is to run 2.6 miles during this time.  The London Marathon is 26.2 miles and is happening virtually on Sunday 4 October. 

Are you taking part in the mini marathon? We want to see your best running videos!

Whether it's of you warming up, smashing your personal best, or crossing the finish line - send them in!

You can send your running photos and videos to us using the links below:

Are you ready to send your stuff?

  • Don't sendPersonal details
  • Don't sendStuff with other people
  • Don't sendAnything naughty
  • Don't sendStuff we didn't ask for
the rules.

A parent can also help you upload your videos and pictures here.

WATCH: How to upload your videos to Newsround

