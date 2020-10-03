Send in your mini marathon videos!

Getty Images

The Mini London Marathon is taking place between Monday 28 September and Friday 9 October.

The challenge is to run 2.6 miles during this time. The London Marathon is 26.2 miles and is happening virtually on Sunday 4 October.

Are you taking part in the mini marathon? We want to see your best running videos!

Whether it's of you warming up, smashing your personal best, or crossing the finish line - send them in!

You can send your running photos and videos to us using the links below:

Are you ready to send your stuff? Send your stuff Tips on what to send us open Don't send: Don't send Personal details

Don't send Stuff with other people

Don't send Anything naughty

Don't send Stuff we didn't ask for Everything you send in has to follow the rules .

A parent can also help you upload your videos and pictures here.