Coronavirus: Donald Trump flown to hospital after positive Covid-19 test

Getty Images Donald Trump announced on Twitter that he had tested positive for coronavirus

US President Donald Trump was flown to a military hospital on Friday 2 October after testing positive for coronavirus.

The White House said Mr Trump "was fatigued but in good spirits" and his doctor said "the president is doing very well."

Mr Trump's doctor said he's been receiving treatment to help speed up his recovery, and the president tweeted an update on his condition, saying: ''Going well, I think! Thank you to all. LOVE!!!''

In exactly one month, Mr Trump faces Joe Biden in the presidential election.

What's the latest?

Getty Images On Friday evening, US President Donald Trump departed from the South Lawn of the White House aboard presidential helicopter, Marine One. He went to Walter Reed Military Medical Center after testing positive for Covid-19

In a video posted to Twitter, Mr Trump said: "I think I'm doing very well. But we're going to make sure that things work out. The first lady is doing very well. So thank you very much."

The president's children, Ivanka and Eric, retweeted his post, praising him as a "warrior". Ms Trump added: "I love you dad."

Mr Trump will spend the coming days in Walter Reed military hospital just outside Washington to undergo treatment, but will continue to work.

Reuters Donald Trump arrives at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center

Some people who work for Mr Trump have also tested positive. This includes Hope Hicks, who serves as counsellor to the president and is believed to be the first to show symptoms, campaign manager Bill Stepien and former White House counsellor Kellyanne Conway. Republican senators Mike Lee and Thom Tillis have also tested positive.

Mr Trump has been criticised for his reluctance to wear a mask and was first spotted in public with one on in July.

He's also been photographed not socially distanced from those around him during official engagements.

Officials said the process of tracking all the people Mr Trump had been in contact with in recent days was ongoing.

Mr Biden, the Democratic nominee, wished the presidential couple a speedy recovery. "We're all Americans and we're all human beings and we want to make sure everybody is healthy," he said.

What if Trump became too ill to be president?

Getty Images President Trump and Vice-President Pence were officially nominated by the Republican Party in August

Under the US constitution, which is the rulebook that everyone in America has to follow, if Mr Trump did become too ill to carry out his duties, he could hand over his powers to the vice-president until he got better.

Under such a scenario Mr Pence - who tested negative for Covid-19 - would become acting president until Mr Trump was fit again and could go back to work.

If the president became too unwell, the cabinet and vice-president could declare him unable to continue, and Mr Pence would become president.

How will this effect the election?

Getty Images Joe Biden will take on the current US president Donald Trump in this year's election

Some of Mr Trump's campaign events had to be cancelled and there's a big question mark over whether he will be well enough to do future events leading up to the election.

But the election can't be delayed.

The US presidential election is held by law on the Tuesday after the first Monday of November, every four years - so this year it's on 3 November.

Changing the date would be up to US lawmakers, and not the president.

And it's unlikely to happen as it would have to be approved by the Democratic-controlled House of Representatives.

Even if it were changed, the US constitution rules that someone can only be president for four years. So, President Trump's term will automatically expire at noon on 20 January, 2021.

If Trump were unable to stand for election, a vote would take place to elect a new presidential nominee. This would throw up a lot of uncertainties, say experts, as millions of postal votes have already been sent out with the names of the candidates nominated by their parties.