Wales lockdown: 'I can’t wait to play football with my friends'

Large parts of the UK are facing new lockdown measures, which mean things are a bit different, especially for pupils who are back in school.

Keeping socially distant and not being able to see your friends because of class and social bubbles can be hard.

The rules also affect things like sports and what children can do outside of school.

We caught up with some school kids in south Wales to find out what their day looks like and how they feel about their area currently experiencing tougher lockdown measures.