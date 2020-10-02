Check out these Harvest Moon pictures!

On Thursday night October 1, you might have seen something called a Harvest Moon. The Harvest Moon is the name traditionally given to the full moon closest to the autumn equinox, which happened on September 22. The equinox happens twice a year when the amount of day-time we get is equal to the amount of night time we get. This picture was taken by Sue Billcliffe in Ryhill, West Yorkshire. Can you spot the plane flying in front of the Moon?