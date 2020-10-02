Check out these Harvest Moon pictures!

Stunning Harvest Moon pics including one that looks like a giant Pac-man!
On Thursday night October 1, you might have seen something called a Harvest Moon. The Harvest Moon is the name traditionally given to the full moon closest to the autumn equinox, which happened on September 22. The equinox happens twice a year when the amount of day-time we get is equal to the amount of night time we get. This picture was taken by Sue Billcliffe in Ryhill, West Yorkshire. Can you spot the plane flying in front of the Moon?
Sue Billcliffe
It is called a 'Harvest Moon' because the Moon is particularly bright and rises early. In the past, this allowed farmers to extend their working day and work by the light of the extra-bright Moon, gathering crops to prepare for the winter months - hence the word 'harvest'. Andrew Sharpe took this photo next to Ely Cathedral in Cambridgeshire.
Andrew Sharpe
As the full Moon rose on Thursday night it looked large and orange in colour, this photo was taken by Nicola Vincent in Leicestershire.
Nicola Vincent
A full Moon happens when the Earth is positioned between the Moon and the Sun and at an angle where the Moon's surface is completely lit by the Sun's rays. Shahan Chowdhury captured this photo of the Harvest Moon in Ashford, Surrey.
Shahan Chowdhury
Is that the Moon or Pac-man? Rising over the Caer Caradoc hill in Shropshire near Telford, photographer Andrew Fusek Peters says it's the reddest Harvest Moon he's ever seen! If you missed the Harvest Moon, there's a second chance to see a full Moon later this month with a blue Moon on Halloween. Which is the name given to the second full Moon in the same month. Spooky!