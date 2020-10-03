October is Black History Month, an event that has been celebrated in the UK for more than 30 years.

TV presenter and politician Baroness Floella Benjamin moved to the UK from Trinidad in 1960.

She says when she first heard about Black History Month she wasn't sure about it, but now she says it leaves her "with a sense of pride, confidence and belonging".

She says this month it is a time for us to remember how to show respect, acknowledgement and appreciation throughout the year.