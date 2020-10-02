Coronavirus: Donald Trump has tested positive for Covid

Reuters The president and his wife are currently in quarantine

American President Donald Trump has tested positive for coronavirus along with his wife, First Lady Melania Trump.

Both the president, who is 74 and considered to be in the high-risk group, and his wife are currently in quarantine.

Mr Trump announced his positive result on social media. He tweeted: "We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER!"

The news comes after Hope Hicks, who serves as a counsellor to the president and works closely with Trump, also tested positive for the virus.

Trump had said he and his wife would be going into quarantine after Ms Hicks's positive test.

Reuters Ms Hicks serves as a counsellor to the president

"Hope Hicks, who has been working so hard without even taking a small break, has just tested positive for Covid 19. Terrible!" he tweeted.

"The First Lady and I are waiting for our test results. In the meantime, we will begin our quarantine process!"

Mr Trump has been criticised for his reluctance to wear a mask and was first spotted in public with one on in July.

He's also been photographed not socially distanced from those around him during official engagements.

Getty Images The US president wore a mask while visiting a hospital in July

The president's doctor Sean Conley released a statement where he said Trump and the first lady "are both well at this time" and that they "plan to remain at home within the White House" during their recovery period.

"Rest assured I expect the president to continue carrying out his duties without disruption while recovering, and I will keep you updated on any future developments," he said.

It's not yet known how the president's positive test will affect the second presidential debate which is currently scheduled to take place on 15 October in Miami, Florida.