London Marathon: Runners get ready for virtual race

The London marathon is turning 40 with a huge change because of coronavirus.

To keep all the runners safe the marathon will take place virtually. 45,000 runners up and down the UK and across the world will join the race via the app and run it on their own.

The claxon for 40th race will start on Sunday, October 4, 2020, and the runners have 23 hours and 59 minutes to complete 26.2 miles however they like.

To celebrate the marathon turning 40 let's take a look back through the most memorable moments.

It takes two!

Way back in 1981 - at the first-ever London Marathon - two runners, USA's Dick Beardsley and Norway's Inge Simonsen passed the finish line, hand in hand.

The pair had been neck and neck the whole race but decided in the final half a mile, to cross the finish line together.

The photo of them finishing the race as pair became one of the most famous images for the London marathon.

The first London marathon record

In 1983, Grete Waitz set the first time record for the marathon.

Although it was only a record time for 24 hours Grete's 2:25:29 time was the first London record.

There was no slowing her down either Grete went on to win the world title in Helsinki later the same year.

And in 1986 she regained her London Marathon title.

How about a sprint down the aisle?

In 1999 Mick Gambrill and Barbara Cole started the race engaged and finished as man and wife.

They took a pit stop, said their vows and finished as a married couple.

They were the first but not the last couple to tie the knot on the track.

On your marks get set and on the Queen's signal... Go!

In 2018 Her Majesty The Queen was the official starter for 40,000 runners.

She started the race from Windsor Castle and she was the third royal to start the race.

You can't get much more official than The Queen!

Make room, there's a Rhino running

Most people run the marathon to raise money for charities.

Save The Rhino have quite the London Marathon reputation.

In 1992 William Todd-Jones, a Welsh puppet designer ran the race dressed as a rhino.

He was the first to highlight the cause and since then, there have been herds of rhinos in most races.

