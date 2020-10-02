Coronavirus: New restrictions for parts of Northern Ireland

First Minister Arlene Foster is in charge of the Northern Irish government

Minister Arlene Foster has announced new restrictions for parts of Northern Ireland.

Cafes, restaurants and hotels in the Derry and Strabane council areas are to be placed under new restrictions to try and slow and stop the spread of coronavirus.

They will only be able to open for takeaway, delivery and outdoor dining.

The new rules will be in place from next week but Deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill has asked people in these areas to start following them immediately.

The new rules or restrictions include:

Where residents can, work from home

Avoid unnecessary travel within the council area and to and from it

Where journeys are necessary, advice is to walk, cycle or use private transport

Hotels will only be allowed to provide service to overnight guests

No spectators can attend sporting events

All museums, galleries and cultural attractions in the council area are to remain closed

No organised indoor gatherings in community halls

Libraries can only operate a "call and collect" service

Indoor sports limited to individual training only, no exercise classes permitted

It has been said the restrictions will last at least two weeks.

Mrs Foster has reassured people this is "by no means" a second lockdown.

She also said she understands that these restrictions will feel like a "hammer blow" to businesses.

Schools and other educational settings will stay open.

People must leave restaurants by 11:00 pm

Church services will continue, and weddings and funerals will still be allowed, as long as, they follow government guidelines,

Similar to England there is also a curfew on restaurants and pubs.

They must close at 11:00 pm and no food or drink can be served after 10:30 pm.

The rules also apply to hotel bars, weddings and other social events, with no late licences permitted.

No more than six people from two households may sit at the same indoor or outdoor table at a pub or restaurant here, and live music and dancing are banned.

The only exception is a couple's first dance at a wedding.

