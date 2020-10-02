Margaret Ferrier: Why are people talking about her?

PA Media Scottish MP Margaret Ferrier (left) travelled knowing she'd tested positive for Covid

Lots of people have been talking about Scottish MP Margaret Ferrier recently.

It's because she travelled from London back to Scotland on public transport after testing positive for coronavirus.

Ms Ferrier, who is MP for Rutherglen and Hamilton West, took a coronavirus test after she began experiencing mild symptoms on Saturday.

However, she still decided to travel to London on the train on Monday as she said she was feeling a lot better.

The MP then spoke in the coronavirus debate in the House of Commons on the same day and later found out she had tested positive for the virus.

If someone tests positive for Covid, they have to self-isolate immediately. However, Ms Ferrier took a train back to Scotland the following day.

She began self-isolating once she'd returned to Scotland and told the Scottish National Party (SNP) that she'd tested positive for the virus on the Wednesday afternoon.

Ms Ferrier said she'd also informed the police and that she regretted her actions.

"I apologise unreservedly for breaching COVID-19 restrictions by travelling this week when I shouldn't have. There is no excuse for my actions," Ferrier said in a statement.

"I travelled home by train on Tuesday morning without seeking advice. This was also wrong and I am sorry," she said.

"I have been self-isolating at home ever since."

The SNP's Westminster leader Ian Blackford spoke out on what happened and he's suspended the whip from Ms Ferrier. This means she's been expelled from her political party, but she still holds on to her seat in Parliament.

Scotland's first minister Nicola Sturgeon has described the MP's actions as "utterly indefensible" on social media.

"It's hard to express just how angry I feel on behalf of people across the country making hard sacrifices every day to help beat COVID. The rules apply to everyone and they're in place to keep people safe." she said.

