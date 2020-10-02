Storm Alex: Wet and windy weather hitting parts of the UK

PA Media Waves crash along the coast at Swanage in Dorset

Storm Alex has brought heavy rain and high winds to parts of the UK with more bad weather forecast for the weekend.

Winds reached 61mph along some parts of the south coast on Friday morning with thousands of homes and businesses affected by power cuts.

Electricity networks recorded power loss in several areas, including the Isle of Wight, Portsmouth, Southampton, Devon, Cornwall, towns east of Reading and parts of west London.

A yellow weather warning for wind and rain is in place on Friday across much of southern England and parts of Wales.

Storm Alex has already caused disruption in France, damaging power lines and knocking down trees. Some schools have also had to close because of the bad weather there.

What is a weather warning? Weather warnings come in different colours depending on how bad - and potentially dangerous - the weather is. These are yellow, amber and red which is the most severe. • A yellow warning is the least severe and means the bad weather will have some impact such as travel disruption. • An amber warning is slightly more serious meaning the bad weather will affect people, causing power cuts, train delays and problems on the roads. •A red weather warning is the most serious and could cause damage to buildings and roads and means the weather could be dangerous for people.

Chief meteorologist at the Met Office Steve Ramsdale said: "As the strong winds and rain associated with Storm Alex clear away from Britain later on Friday, another low-pressure system moves towards the UK from the east bringing further very heavy rain and strong winds to many over the weekend."

During the weekend, parts of Wales, south-west England and eastern Scotland could see more than a months worth of rain in just three days.

PA Media Members of the Coastguard were on hand as the waves knocked a bin over in Swanage in Dorset

Yellow weather warnings are in place for most of central and southern England, and the north east coast of the UK from Saturday into Sunday.

Meanwhile an amber weather warning for rain covers much of Wales and south-west England from midday on Saturday to 6AM on Sunday.

The Environment Agency has told people not to go near rivers with high water and warned adults about difficult driving conditions and say they shouldn't attempt to drive through flood water.