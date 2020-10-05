play
Comic Relief ditch plastic red noses thanks to school campaign

Plastic red noses are no more.

That's because Comic Relief has ditched the plastic in favour of plant based red noses for next year's big fundraiser.

Since launching the red nose day in 2001, Comic Relief has raised more than £70 million for charitable causes.

However, an anti-plastic campaign by a school in Cornwall ahead of last year's fundraiser caught the eye of Comic Relief founder Richard Curtis.

We spoke to Lauren and Brodie from the school to find out more.

