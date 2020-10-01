play
Black History Month 2020: How slavery shaped Bristol

Our modern cities have been shaped by the money made from slavery and we wanted to find out how.

Black people are central to the story of our cities because their work helped fund our buildings, institutions, culture and history.

We met up with Esther Deans, who is a teacher in Bristol working to make the city's education more equal and diverse.

She took us on a tour of the city to show us how the history of slavery can still be found in its street names, organisations and monuments. Watch this.

