Strictly Come Dancing 2020: HRVY tests positive for coronavirus

Last updated at 10:45
Harvey Cantwell, a contestant on the new series of Strictly Come Dancing, has tested positive for coronavirus.

The YouTuber and singer is currently isolating with the hope of being ready for the launch show.

All the Strictly contestants are being tested for Covid-19 twice a week and will be introduced to their dance partners on 12 October.

If they test positive any time after that, they will have to leave the show.

Harvey CantwellGetty Images
HRVY presented Friday Download on CBBC from 2014 to 2015

Harvey, also known as HRVY, has supported Little Mix and The Vamps on tours. He has also appeared on the CBBC show Got What It Takes and presented Friday Download.

The 21-year-old has tweeted to say "already super bored so prepare yourselves for my Tik Toks."

He added on Instagram: "It proves us youngsters can get it [coronavirus] without even realising."

strictly stars
The 2020 Strictly Come Dancing contestants

A BBC spokesperson said "pending a negative test, HRVY won't miss the launch recording or any dance training. We wish him all the best.

"We have rigorous protocols in place to manage Covid-19 as the safety of all those involved in the production is paramount."

This year's series will be shorter than usual due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Strictly stars will be staying in a hotel for two weeks ahead of pre-recording all the group dances.

They will be able to rehearse, perform and go home to their family each night - following government guidelines.

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on.
Dr Laverne gives her top tips on how to deal with feeling anxious about coronavirus

